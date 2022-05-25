Drug peddlers abandon 115kg cocaine after attempted arrest in Burkina Faso

No fewer than 115 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $11.5 million have been abandoned by drug peddlers during an attempted arrest by Burkina Faso Customs officers.

The drugs were intercepted along the main road linking the southwestern city of Bobo to the capital of Ouagadougou, hidden in a vehicle with a foreign plate pretending to transport manioc flower.

Confirming the seizure through a statement on Wednesday, the Burkina Faso spokesman for customs said that the vehicle was loaded in Sierra Leone and drove through Guinea and Mali before crossing into Burkina Faso heading to its final destination in Ghana.

According to the spokesman, all smugglers on board escaped from the scene and no arrests were made during the interception by its officers.

As gathered, cocaine hauls have become increasingly common in West Africa, a region often used as a transit route for illegal drugs en route from South America to Europe.

Niger confiscated more than 200 kilograms of cocaine from a truck in January, while Ivory Coast seized a record of more than 2 tonnes of pure cocaine last month. Authorities in Gambia and Senegal have also made significant hauls in recent months.

