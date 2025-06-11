Drivers abandon Katsina highway over bandits attacks

Transport activities along several routes in Katsina State have been disrupted, with many communities isolated as drivers abandon the Turare–Yantumaki–Marabar Kankara highway due to escalating bandit attacks and worsening insecurity along the passage.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has suspended all transportation activities along the highway following a surge in bandit-related violence, including kidnappings and frequent fatalities among both passengers and drivers.

The suspension was announced on Wednesday by the Dutsin-Ma Katsina chapter as a precautionary measure to protect both drivers and passengers from the growing threat posed by armed groups reportedly terrorizing the route.

A security expert confirmed this update in a statement, noting that the union has advised transport operators to divert their trips through the Kafinsoli–Gidan Mutum Daya corridor, which is currently considered a safer alternative.

“In light of the escalating insecurity on the Turare–Yantumaki–Marabar Kankara road, the Dutsin-Ma NURTW has halted all travel on that route. Commercial vehicles are now instructed to use the Kafinsoli–Gidan Mutum Daya alternative,” he said.

The Guild reports that this route serves as a crucial transit link for southern Katsina commuters but has recently become a hotspot for abductions, ambushes, and other violent incidents linked to armed bandits.