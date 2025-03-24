27.4 C
Lagos
Monday, March 24, 2025
spot_img
National

Driver, three passengers die in Katsina auto crash

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
4

A tragic road accident in Katsina State has claimed the lives of four people, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries at the scene.

Eyewitness narrated that a Volkswagen Golf lost control due to overspeeding and veered off the road, leading to the deaths of the driver and three passengers.

The victims, as gathered on Monday, were returning from Musawa, where they had visited a sick person when the crash happened along the Musawa-Dan-Ali road at approximately 11 a.m.

A resident of Dan-Ali, Tukur Dan-Ali, confirmed the incident to The Guild, identifying the deceased as Sama’ila Abdulmudallabi, Rabilu Ahmed, Hashiya Saminu, and Nana Aliyu. He noted that all four were from Dan-Ali village and had families.

The injured victims, Hajara Abdulmudallabi, Jamila Abdulmudallabi, and Maikudi Salisu, are currently receiving medical care at the Katsina Federal Teaching Hospital.

Following the tragic incident, the deceased were laid to rest in line with Islamic burial traditions.

Previous article
EFCC arrests 133 suspects running ponzi scheme academy in Abuja
Next article
Akwa Ibom gov distributes 30,000 free tickets ahead Super Eagles match

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.