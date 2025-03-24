Driver, three passengers die in Katsina auto crash

A tragic road accident in Katsina State has claimed the lives of four people, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries at the scene.

Eyewitness narrated that a Volkswagen Golf lost control due to overspeeding and veered off the road, leading to the deaths of the driver and three passengers.

The victims, as gathered on Monday, were returning from Musawa, where they had visited a sick person when the crash happened along the Musawa-Dan-Ali road at approximately 11 a.m.

A resident of Dan-Ali, Tukur Dan-Ali, confirmed the incident to The Guild, identifying the deceased as Sama’ila Abdulmudallabi, Rabilu Ahmed, Hashiya Saminu, and Nana Aliyu. He noted that all four were from Dan-Ali village and had families.

The injured victims, Hajara Abdulmudallabi, Jamila Abdulmudallabi, and Maikudi Salisu, are currently receiving medical care at the Katsina Federal Teaching Hospital.

Following the tragic incident, the deceased were laid to rest in line with Islamic burial traditions.