Driver, seven others survive auto crash in Lagos

A commercial bus driver and seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries after the ill-fated vehicle collided with the median on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway following a brake failure.

The accident occurred around Hammadiya inward Abule-Egba when the driver of the commercial bus, with number plate KTU 801 XM, also known as “Molue,” lost control of the vehicle which he drove at high speed.

As gathered, the “Molue” driver in an attempt to avoid colliding with an incoming LT commercial bus and pedestrians awaiting transport at the roadside, turned sharply into the expressway median, resulting in the crash.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency’s Chairman Olalekan Bakare-Oki sympathized with the injured passengers and reiterated the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, particularly the braking system.

Bakare-Oki further urged drivers to conduct thorough checks before embarking on journeys while stressing the importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations, particularly compliance with speed limits as prescribed by the government.

According to him, “A critical road traffic incident involving a commercial long bus, popularly referred to as a ‘Molue,’ occurred earlier today at Hammadiya inward Abule-Egba, causing severe injuries and significant disruption to traffic”

“Eight individuals, including five males and three females, suffered varying degrees of injuries. Among the injured was the bus driver, who sustained a fractured left arm. All victims were immediately handed over to LASAMBUS medical personnel and transported to the General Hospital at Ile-Epo for urgent medical attention”

“To ensure the free flow of traffic and public safety, LASTMA’s Response Unit was swiftly mobilized to oversee the removal of the overturned vehicle. Security support was provided by officers from the Meran Police Division, ensuring that the rescue operation proceeded without hindrance”