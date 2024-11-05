Driver sets LASTMA officers, vehicle ablaze after arrest

A Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official, Karim Adeleye, has escaped death after a yet-to-be-identified commercial bus driver sets him and the vehicle ablaze along Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

As gathered, the driver, while trying to evade arrest, doused the LASTMA official and his vehicle with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) after all efforts to prevent the traffic officials from impounding the vehicle for traffic law contravention.

It was learnt that the driver and conductor of the bus with number plate LSD 355 CK engaged in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the developments, added that the traffic officials was rushed to a private hospital for medical care.

According to him, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been made aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, license plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officers ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

“This shocking event transpired today, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression by LASTMA officials.

“The vehicle had been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area.

“In the course of arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on LASTMA personnel and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“LASTMA reiterates its unwavering commitment to preserving order and ensuring the safety of Lagos roads, as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

“The agency strongly urges all commercial and other drivers to comply fully with traffic regulations and respect the authority of LASTMA personnel. LASTMA will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible”.