Driver, passenger die in Lagos highway inferno

A commercial minibus caught fire along the Ballet Inward corridor to Mile 2, Okota, Lagos, on Tuesday, claiming the lives of the driver and a female passenger, while eight other occupants have been hospitalized after sustaining burns.

The injured passengers were rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who were on routine traffic surveillance in the area.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred after a private vehicle allegedly reversed onto the main carriageway, forcing the minibus, reportedly carrying a five-litre container of petrol, to brake abruptly.

The agency added that the highly flammable substance inside the vehicle ignited, causing a severe fire that left the driver and the female passenger seated at the front burnt beyond recognition.

“The accident scene was promptly secured with the support of the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) of Ilasa Police Division, who ensured adequate security and traffic control,” said LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq.

He added, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in collaboration with LASAMBUS, also responded swiftly to extinguish the fire and manage emergency rescue operations.”

Reacting to the tragedy, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing the eight rescued passengers a speedy recovery.

Giwa further issued a stern warning to both private and commercial motorists, urging them to exercise maximum caution while driving and to avoid reversing on highways, noting that such dangerous practices can trigger avoidable accidents.

LASTMA reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property on Lagos roads, calling on all road users to observe traffic regulations, prioritise safety, and cooperate fully with traffic authorities to prevent needless loss of life.