Driver dies, six injure during auto crash in Ogun

A tragic auto crash on the Abeokuta-Ibadan highway has claimed the life of a 55-year-old driver and left six others injured.

Eyewitnesses report that the accident, which occurred near Ajobo village, involved a Lexus ES 350 and a Zafira 1.8 Space Wagon, was caused by the reckless driving of the Lexus vehicle, operated by 26-year-old Abiodun Michael.

Michael, who was traveling from Ibadan to Abeokuta, allegedly failed to slow down while negotiating a sharp bend, lost control of his vehicle, and veered into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the Zafira, driven by one Popoola Kayode who was heading in the opposite direction.

Tragically, Kayode died on the spot, while six passengers in his vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury.

The injured victims were rushed to General Hospital, Odeda, for urgent medical attention, with some later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, for specialized treatment.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Odeda Division swiftly dispatched motor traffic police and patrol teams to the scene.

The teams worked to rescue the victims, secure the area, and initiate an investigation. The vehicles involved in the crash have been towed to the station for forensic inspection.

According to a statement by the Ogun State PPRO, Omolola Odutola, the driver of the Lexus, Michael, and his passengers fled the scene.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.

The Ogun Police Command is appealing to the public for any information that could aid in locating the fleeing driver or identifying witnesses to the accident.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing road safety regulations and ensuring that reckless drivers face the full consequences of their actions.

Odutola also emphasized the importance of responsible driving and urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws to prevent such tragedies.

She said, “The Ogun State Police Command urges anyone with relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the fleeing driver or any witnesses to the accident to come forward and assist with the investigation. The Command reaffirms its commitment to enforcing road safety regulations and ensuring that reckless drivers face the full weight of the law.”

The family of the deceased has retrieved his body for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the police continue their investigation, with a focus on determining the exact circumstances that led to the fatal crash.