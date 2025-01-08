Driver dies, seven others injured in Lagos auto crash

A tragic road accident has claimed the life of a driver and left seven others injured after the ill-fated bus rammed into a truck around Alausa Secretariat end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos State.

As gathered, the accident occurred when the deceased driver of the mini bus, popularly called ‘Korope’, tried to maneuver the road in speed ahead of other vehicles but lost control after the bus experienced a brake failure, hitting the truck before it.

After the accident occurred on Wednesday before 7 am, it was learnt that the driver and other passengers were trapped under the truck but intervention of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency officials averted the tragedy after they rescued the passengers.

Meanwhile their intervention to prevent zero death proved abortive after the driver was brought out dead under the truck during an operation which was one of the many recorded within the week along the road.

Confirming the accident, The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said that the injured passengers sustained have been treated by the emergency officials.

Bakare-Oki, who stated that the intervention of the emergency officials prevented more deaths, emphasized the critical need for adherence to traffic regulations, especially regarding speed limits and vehicle maintenance.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Tofiq, he however commiserated with family of the deceased driver over the loss.

“This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving. We urge all road users to prioritize safety and maintain their vehicles to avoid preventable tragedies”, the LASTMA boss added.