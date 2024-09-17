Driver dies, passenger injure during Lagos auto crash

One truck driver has been pronounced dead and a female passenger sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash on CMS bridge in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The accident, as gathered, occurred at the top of the bridge, a few meters away from the United Bank for Africa (UBA) building in the state.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday when a commercial Suzuki mini vehicle with number plate EPE 718 HR rammed into a stationary truck after experiencing brake failure while descending from the bridge.

The death toll was confirmed by Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) through statements released separately on Tuesday.

In the statement released by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, noted that the truck had no number plate displayed.

According to the statement, “Preliminary findings indicate that the truck driver had temporarily halted the vehicle to address a mechanical malfunction when the Suzuki mini vehicle, reportedly traveling at an excessive speed, fatally struck him.

“The impact resulted in his immediate death. A female passenger in the Suzuki sustained severe eye injuries and was urgently transported to General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, for emergency medical treatment.

“LASTMA personnel quickly responded to the scene, coordinating efforts with officers from the Ebute-Ero Police Division, LASMABUS, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit.

“The police promptly secured the scene, facilitated the removal of the deceased’s remains, and supported Lastma Officers to ensure the seamless flow of traffic in the aftermath of the incident.

‘The authority expresses its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and strongly urges motorists to exercise heightened vigilance and adhere to traffic regulations, especially in densely congested areas.

‘LASTMA remains unwavering in its dedication to promoting road safety and preventing such tragic occurrences in the future”.