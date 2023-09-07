Driver dies, motor-boy injure during auto crash in Lagos

A driver of a truck conveying a fully loaded 40ft container has been confirmed to have died and the motor-boy sustained severe injuries when their truck rammed into a stationed in Lagos State.

The accident was confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to have occurred along Wharf road in Apapa Local Government.

The head, LASTMA Apapa, Sulaiman Egbetola, disclosed that the accident occurred on Thursday at about 8:30 pm opposite Area B Police Command outward Apapa.area of Lagos.

Egbetola, in a statement by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment for the agency, Adebayo Taofiq, added that the stationed truck was without a number plate.

Egbetola noted that prilimnary investigation revealed that the driver of the 40-feet loaded container was overspeeding and during the process experienced brake failure before losing control of the stationed truck with flat tyre.

He disclosed that LASTMA Officials and other emergency responders were able to rescued a trapped motor boy while the driver of the loaded 40ft container died instantly.

According to him, “While the body of the dead driver was at the Area B Police Command, the rescued motor boy was immediately rushed to nearby General Hospital at Apapa for medical treatment.

Other emergency responders at the accident scene includes Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Police, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

