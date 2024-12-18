Driver dies, four injure during auto crash in Lagos

An unidentified driver has been confirmed dead and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries after his vehicle was involved in multiple auto crashes around the Lagos State end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred on the Kara bridge outward Lagos involved container-laden heavy-duty trucks and seven vehicles.

They are Volks Wagen Bus with plate number KJA436YD, an articulated Mack Truck with registration number T17083LA, another Mack with no vehicle registration, a Nissan Urvan with registration no CO1203Rs, a blue-colored Iveco articulated truck with registration number KMC594ZQ, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number 14C241DT and a Sino articulated truck with registration number AAB440XC.

As gathered, the truck driver, who was in motion to avoid a collision with a 40-foot container on the road, lost control and fell on its side, resulting in the discharge of its cargo (coils of steel) on the carriageway leading to the unfortunate incident.

According to the Permanent Secretary to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this incident on Wednesday, the deceased had been taken away before the arrival of the agency’s response team.

Oke-Osanyintolu further noted traffic control measures have been activated with road diversion in place and the road has been set free for vehicular movement.

The statement reads in part, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team discovered that a Truck, registration unknown laden with several rolls of coils of steel and a 40ft container without the Truck head were found to have been involved in a road accident thereby completely obstructing vehicular movement at the aforementioned location”