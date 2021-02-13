Driver dies during tanker explosion in Ogun

The driver of a tanker landen with diesel has been confirmed to have died after suffering severe burns when his truck skiied off the road and exploded immediately in Ogun State.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred at Atoyo, outbound Ijebu Ode along Ogbere expressway when the vehicle experienced brake failure and while the driver tried to prevent the tanker from crashing, the truck fell and exploded.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, yesterday, explained that the accident occurred at 10:45 am and attributed the cause to reckless driving on the part of the deceased driver who was alone in the truck.

“The driver of the Diesel laden tanker was driving recklessly when it suddenly lost control and fell on its side with its content spilling on the road before it exploded.

“The driver, according to eyewitness account was the only occupant in the vehicle when the unfortunate incident happened and was burnt to ashes before rescue effort could reach him”, he added.

According to him, the make and registration number of the tanker could not be ascertained due to the level of explosion that trailed the accident.

While appealing to vehicle drivers, especially tanker drivers to avoid reckless driving, excessive speed, and drunk driving, he advised them to have adequate rest before embarking on any journey in order to avoid accidents.