Driver dies during multiple auto crash in Lagos

A multiple auto crash involving a Toyota Highlander Jeep and a Sino truck has claimed the life of a driver and left others with varying degrees of injuries on the Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos.

As gathered, the incident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Highlander Jeep with the number plate GGE 432 JC, traveling inward Ajah at a high speed, lost control and collided with a Sino truck ahead of it.

After the accident occurred, it was learnt that the Toyota Highlander went ablaze with the driver trapped inside but the intervention of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other emergency officials averted the tragedy and recovered the deceased body.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the LASTMA Public Affairs Director, Adebayo Taofiq disclosed that the driver’s remains had been handed over to his family members, who arrived at the scene from Epe.

Earlier, the General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commiserated with the deceased family while praying for divine solace and strength to help them endure this tragic loss.

He also reiterated the agency’s commitment to promoting road safety and urged all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and prioritize regular vehicle maintenance to prevent such preventable calamities.