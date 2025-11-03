Driver dies during Lagos auto crash

An unidentified motorist has been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) after his Nissan car somersaulted thrice in Oniru axis of the state

The deceased male driver was said to be travelling on high-speed when he lost control of the vehicle with number plate LND 738 FQ and efforts to prevent the crash proved abortive at Chief Yesufu Abiodun Street, Oniru, by Sandfill Bus Stop, Maroko, Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary for the agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who Confirmed the accident on Monday, disclosed that the auto crash occurred at about 11:33 p.m. yesterday with the Lekki Base team responding to the emergency scene.

According to him, preliminary investigations attributed the cause of the accident to a brake failure which caused the vehicle—traveling at high speed—to somersault multiple times before crashing into a streetlight pole.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that efforts to resuscitate the driver after the emergency team arrived the scene couldn’t yield positive results.

He disclosed that the body of the deceased driver was handed over to officers of the Nigerian Police Force, Maroko Division for prompt identification by the family.

The LASEMA boss added that the accident vehicle and the crash scene have also been formally transferred to the police for further investigation.

Responders at the scene included the LASEMA Response Team (Lekki Base), the LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Maroko Division.