Driver dies during auto crash in Lagos

An unidentified commercial bus driver has been reported dead when Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and a bus collided on Ifako Bridge outward third mainland in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the bus conductor and the BRT bus driver were said to have sustained injuries during the accident that occurred on the bridge, causing severe gridlocks around on the road.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at about 09:33 am on Wednesday and resulted in the BRT bus going up in flames and the yellow bus summersault.

The Guild gathered that firefighters from Alausa station were deployed to the scene to save the BRT and the 14-seater volkswagen commercial bus from been burnt completely.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, who confirmed the development, stated that operational firefighting commenced in earnest after which a male adult was recovered and handed over to the Police from Ogudu Division.

According to her, “The casualty who is the driver of the commercial bus was riding alone while the BRT and his assistant escaped with minor injury.

“The remains of the vehicles are being cleaned off the expressway just as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are managing the traffic in the meantime”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

