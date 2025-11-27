Driver dies during Army-bandit clash on Benue highway

A driver has tragically died following a fierce gunshot battle between soldiers and bandits which ensued following a kidnap attempt by the latter on a community in Benue State.

The casualty, Ochoche Ekwu, was said to have died at the spot after he was hit by a stray bullet, causing unrest for the inhabitants in the area

The fatal shooting unfolded in the middle of a chaotic exchange of gunfire, leaving commuters terrified as security forces battled to stop the armed group from abducting travellers.

The clash, which happened during early hours of Wednesday along Kura Road, erupted when soldiers encountered the attackers who had positioned themselves to waylay vehicles, prompting an immediate response from the troops.

“The troops reacted instantly to stop the abduction, and their intervention forced the criminals to flee into the surrounding bushes,” a police source said on anonymity.

He added that officers of the force alongside tactical teams have been deployed to the area while the body of the deceased has been evacuated and taken to a mortuary in Makurdi.

The policeman also stated that security operatives are currently combing nearby forests to track down the fleeing suspects and to strengthen patrols to prevent further ambushes along the corridor.