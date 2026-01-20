Driver dies after auto crash in Lagos

An unidentified commercial mini-bus driver, popularly known as a korope operator, has lost his life following a multiple-vehicle collision along Ikorodu Road at the Independent Tunnel, inward Maryland, Lagos.

The fatal crash, which occurred in the early hours of the day, involved a TATA bus conveying oil drums and the commercial mini-bus.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in extensive damage to the mini-bus and trapping the driver inside the wreckage, leading to his death.

The incident was confirmed on Tuesday by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) through its official social media channels.

“A multiple road crash involving a TATA bus and a mini-bus occurred at the Independent Tunnel inward Maryland. The incident resulted in the death of the mini-bus driver,” the authority disclosed.

LASTMA added that a tow truck has been deployed to the scene to evacuate the damaged vehicles, while its Rescue and Recovery Team remains on ground to coordinate the removal of the wreckage and ensure effective traffic control in the affected area.