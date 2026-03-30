Driver crushes 9yr old girl in Ondo

A driver has crushed a nine-year-old girl to death in an autocrash mishap in Ondo State.

The driver was said to have driven a Mercedes Benz truck recklessly, running it over the minor and causing her death alongside a grieving atmosphere at the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abayomi Jimoh, who confirmed the incident which happened yesterday along Supare Road, Akungba Akoko, said that the victim was knocked down and rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner.

Jimoh, on Monday, mentioned that the unregistered truck has been recovered for inspection, while an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the driver held in custody.

The police command promised the matter accordingly and stated that justice will be served. It further urged motorists to always exercise patience and drive with caution and also adhere with traffic regulations to avoid tragedies.