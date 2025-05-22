Driver battles for life after auto crash in Lagos

A commercial driver has been hospitalized after going into a coma following a crash involving a white Ford Jeep and a fully occupied commercial mini-bus along the Lekki-Ajah Road in Lagos.

In addition to the driver, who is battling for his life, two passengers were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the incident, which occurred near Ikota School, inward Ajah.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) stated that the crash happened after the driver of the Ford Jeep, with registration number KWL 574 CY, lost control of the vehicle while traveling at high speed and rammed into the moving commercial mini-bus with plate number FST 207 YK.



According to the agency, “The resulting impact left the mini-bus extensively damaged. Regrettably, the bus driver slipped into a coma after suffering a severe fracture to his right arm, while a passenger aboard the vehicle sustained intense nasal hemorrhaging and was rendered unconscious at the scene.”

“LASTMA officers responded with commendable urgency, swiftly coordinating the evacuation of the victims to a nearby medical facility while securing the crash site to prevent further disruption to vehicular movement.

“Their efforts were ably supported by personnel from the Ajiwe Divisional Police Headquarters, who provided critical security reinforcement throughout the operation.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, while reacting to the incident, underscored the grave dangers of reckless driving.

“Excessive speed remains a foremost contributor to fatal road incidents. Motorists are strongly advised to exercise prudence and prioritize life over haste,” he emphasized.

“Bakare-Oki also wished the injured victims a swift recovery and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to saving lives through proactive traffic management and public safety advocacy.”