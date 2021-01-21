Driver bags 2yrs jail term after spending N2m erroneously received in account

A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has sentenced a 45-year-old driver, Adetunji Oluwasegun, to two years imprisonment for converting the sum of N2million that was erroneously transferred into his account to personal use.

Oluwasegun, who was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge bordering on stealing, pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him during the proceedings.

Delivering judgement on the case, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, stated that the offence committed by the driver before his arrest by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal office contravenes Section 286 and punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Justice Oyinloye, who found Oluwasegun guilty of the offence and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with a fine of N200, 000, further directed that the convict to restitute his victim the sum of N2million before he finished serving his jail term.

Earlier, the charge read: “That you, Adetunji Tunde Oluwasegun, sometime between the month of July, 2020 and 21st of August, 2020 at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly took the sum of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira), property of Sherifat Omolara Sanni, which she erroneously transferred to your bank account 0008383333 domiciled with Guaranty Trust Bank plc, without her consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 287 of the same Penal Code”