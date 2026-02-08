Driver, assistant die in Anambra tanker explosion

A driver and his assistant have been confirmed dead by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) after a tanker exploded along the Ihiala-Onitsha Road in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that the explosion that crippled activities on the road occurred opposite the FRSC office on the road.

The sector commander (FRSC), in Anambra State, Bridget Asekhauno, confirmed the incident during interviews to journalists in Awka, the state capital, on Sunday.

Asekhauno said the incident involved a commercial tanker with no registration number, conveying inflammable content and a motorcycle with no registration number.

She stated, “Eyewitnesses said the tanker driver, who was speeding, lost control and rammed into a roadside barricade before an explosion occurred, which also affected a motorcycle trailing behind. The explosion led to the deaths of the tanker driver and his conductor, while the motorcycle rider sustained injuries and was rescued.

“A total of three male adults were involved in the crash, with two fatalities recorded while one injured victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, for treatment.”

The sector commander explained that the FRSC rescue operatives, alongside officials of the fire service, responded promptly to the incident and successfully extinguished the fire.

She commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and remain attentive while driving to prevent avoidable crashes.