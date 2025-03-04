Driver, assistant die after tanker explosion in Oyo

A driver and his assistant have been confirmed dead by the Oyo State Government after their diesel landen tanker exploded inside GABSTAB petrol station in Ibadan.

As gathered, the driver was attempting to manage the truck to their destination after it experienced mechanical faults when it crashed into the fuel station.

Eyewitnesses narrated that efforts by the deceased to jump out of the vehicle after it crashed into the fuel station at about 5:15 am on Tuesday station proved abortive following injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver and the assistant, who were trapped inside the truck, were burnt to death before the arrival of the fire service officials.

Aside from that, the spillage of fuel from the truck also destroyed nearby properties worth millions.

The General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the tragedy to newsmen after extinguishing the inferno.

Akinyinka said the fire service immediately deployed its men to the scene after receiving information about the fire at 5:15 a.m.

“We got information about the GABSTAB Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, fire incident at 5:15 a.m. and deployed our men immediately. The driver and motor boy were burnt to death,” he said.

The fire service boss said the fire had been put out, and more details about the incident would later be provided.