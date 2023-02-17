Dreadful protests in Lagos, Ogun, others over Naira scarcity

Activities in major parts of Lagos and Ogun were reported to have been crippled after youth and traders took to the streets and major roads to express their displeasure over scarcity of the new naira notes and the hardship the redesigning and cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has thrown Nigerians.



As gathered, the protesters took to major roads including the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Mile 12-Ikorodu road, and Sango-Ota road after commercial banks were unable to dispense the new notes and the N200 approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.



The protest on Friday started barely 24 hours after the president declared that he would be doing away with the Supreme Court order on use of old N500 and N1,000 notes and extended the validity of N200 for another 60 days.

In Lagos, protests erupted around Mile 12 and Ojota ends of the Mile 12-Ikorodu road, some protesters were seen to have blocked the road and attacked motorists as well as commuters, putting many in panic.

Commercial drivers and car owners that were either enroute Ikorodu or Mile 12 were seen to have been forced to turn back so as to avoid being attacked by the protesters that had set up burn fires on the express road.

Some youths were also seen attacking commercial banks in Epe axis of Lagos before they were repelled by policemen deployed to the axis.

Our correspondent learnt that some of the commercial banks that were attacked by angry protesters were First bank, Access bank and others.

In Ogun, traders were seen in Ijoko axis of the state demonstrating over inability to use the N500 and N1,000 notes as legal tender in the state.

The demonstrators, who were female petty traders alleged that the Naira redesign and cashless policy of the apex government has inflicted pains on them than gains promised by the CBN while embarking on the initiative.

On Lagos-Ibadan expresssway, The Guild gathered that the protesters barricaded the Mowe end of the road, paralyzing movement on the highway, setting up burn fires and other impediments to prevent vehicular movements.

Responding, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the unrest happening in the Mile 12 area of Lagos State.

“It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.

“On the Epe attacks, we have deployed our men to the axis and they have been able to prevent the financial institutions from going under attacks”, the police spokesperson added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

