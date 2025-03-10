Drama in Lagos court after Obasa changes lawmakers’ lawyer

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja witnessed dramatic scenes during the hearing of the legal battle over the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, he filed an application, through his lawyer, to replace Femi Falana with Olusola Idowu as the counsel representing the lawmakers who backed his removal.

The lawmakers however fiercely rejected the application to change their counsel, stating that they have the liberty to choose their representation, insisting on retaining Femi Falana and claiming that the move to change their lawyer is a violation of their right.

The case, presided over by Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, stems from Obasa’s removal by 36 lawmakers, over allegations of fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

Obasa challenged the procedure, claiming it violated due process and denied him a fair hearing.

The speaker’s counsel, Afolabi Fashanu, had earlier reiterated their stance that the removal process was flawed, emphasizing that his client was not given adequate opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Falana has consistently argued for the lawmakers that the removal adhered to constitutional provisions.

Today’s hearing was meant to address pending applications and Obasa’s originating summons but took a sharp turn when an application surfaced to replace the lawmakers’ counsel, Femi Falana, with Olusola Idowu.

The lawmakers staunchly opposed the proposed change, insisting they have the right to choose their lawyer and expressing their unwavering confidence in Falana’s representation.

As gathered, the proposed new counsel, Olusola Idowu, was positioned to represent the Lagos State House of Assembly as an entity, whom Obasa sued, rather than the individual lawmakers directly.

This distinction sparked heated exchanges, as the lawmakers argued that their interests might not align with the Assembly’s broader legal position and that retaining Falana was critical to their defense strategy.

Pinheiro, after hearing arguments from both sides, adjourned the matter to March 17, 2025, for the hearing of all pending applications.

She also issued a directive giving the counsels two days to file all necessary applications and serve each other properly.