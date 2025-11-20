Drama in court as judge gives verdict on Kanu

The long-running trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is drawing to a close after many years, as Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, prepares to deliver judgment on the treason and related charges brought against the 58-year-old by the Federal Government.

Justice Omotosho is delivering the verdict in Kanu’s absence, after the IPOB leader was removed from the courtroom by police officers on the judge’s orders following what was described as unruly behaviour during proceedings.

Kanu had earlier challenged the court’s refusal to grant him bail, but after the judge stated that bail can only be granted either pending trial or pending appeal and reviewed the application, he ruled that Kanu’s request “does not fall under either category.”

During Thursday’s session, Kanu again asked the court to grant him bail, citing what he claimed were concurrent decisions of superior courts.

Arguing the application, he submitted that since the prosecution failed to file a counter-affidavit, the court should treat the facts contained in his motion as unchallenged. He also argued that a stay of execution can be invoked where the court’s jurisdiction is being contested.

Justice Omotosho noted that “most of the issues raised by Kanu today have been raised severally in this same court in previous applications,” adding that the court was bound by its earlier order that all preliminary objections would be addressed at the point of final judgment.

On the request for a stay of proceedings, the judge held that such an application is prohibited by Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), which bars stays of proceedings in criminal trials.

Reiterating the court’s earlier position on bail, Justice Omotosho recalled the order of 27 October 2025, directing Kanu to enter his defence or file his final written address. He said Kanu eventually filed a comprehensive address, rendering the fresh bail request unmeritorious. The application was therefore dismissed.

Despite the ruling, Kanu insisted he was entitled to bail based on what he termed decisions of higher courts. The court rejected the argument.

Visibly angry, the IPOB leader protested loudly, insisting that he must be allowed to file his final written address as a matter of right. His persistent interruptions disrupted proceedings, prompting Justice Omotosho to order security operatives to remove him from the courtroom to restore decorum.