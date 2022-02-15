Drama as student beats teacher in Oyo

There was drama at the Anglican Commercial Secondary School, Orita-Mefa Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after a student, Roqeeb Ojo, beat up one of his teachers, attracting the attention of everyone within the premises.

The incident which resulted in a commotion in the school stated after Ojo handed his teacher an unfriendly slap following a disagreement between the student and his teacher in the school.

As gathered, the teacher, who was a Corp member deployed to the school for his one-year service by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), had issued directives to Ojo, but the student refused to perform the act.

It was learnt that when the teacher demanded an explanation from Ojo, a SS II student, on reasons for his disobedience, the student excuses did not go down well with the teacher who threatened to punish him.

And rather than wait for the punishments, eyewitnesses claimed that the student decided to go after his teacher and physically assaulted the Corp member.

The assault, as learnt, halted academic activities for several minutes with his fellow students surprised that their colleague could assault the young teacher.

In a bid to prevent future occurrences, the State Government has handed the student a one-month suspension for assaulting his teacher in the school.

The government noted that the suspension was to serve as deterrence to other students planning to emulate Ojo, threatening that anyone found, henceforth, assaulting any teacher would be expelled immediately.

Ojo’s suspension was approved by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abdu- Raheem, who described the student’s action as unacceptable.

Through a statement released on Tuesday by Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdu- Raheem charged them to be of good behaviour, reiterating that the government would not condone any act of indiscipline.

Part of the statement reads: “The Commissioner, who visited the school also said the suspension will serve as a deterrent to other students, adding that a letter of suspension should be given to his parents. And that on return, must apologize to the corps member and sign an undertaking, not to repeat such act.

“While addressing the students, the Commissioner charged them to be of good behaviour, reiterating that Oyo State government will not condone any act of indiscipline.

“He sternly warned that any student caught, acting in uncivilized manner, will henceforth be dismissed from schools in Oyo State, and meanwhile, charged teachers to be more dedicated and punctual at work”.

