Drama as Oladips resurfaces one week after obituary

In a swift turn of events, Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly called Oladips, has resurfaced online, barely a week after his manager announced his demise.

Aside from that, the artiste’s manager has deleted the obituary post on his official social media handle page and replaced it with a new post showing the singer with a new haircut and new music.

In the video released on Thursday, the singer, who was announced dead barely eight months after celebrating his 28 birthday, was seen shirtless in the video with an elderly woman standing afar from where he was.

It would be recalled that the obituary released by his manager revealed that the fast-rising artiste died at exactly 10:14pm in Lagos State.

According to the statement, “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, has passed away on November 14 Tuesday evening at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak. For over two years, he has kept (sic) his battles within himself. His body is now with his family, and funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded (sic). The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May god give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss (amen).”

Though the announcement was made on Wednesday morning, the evening before, the rapper posted a video on Instagram, asking an aide to drive him to the hospital. Shortly after that, another video had surfaced online, purportedly showing the corpse of the deceased in a car with some people believed to be his friends.

A singer and friend of the deceased, Raphael Omoniyi, aka Zlatan Ibile, also shared his last messages with Oladips, where he stated that he had been ill for some time and battling with insomnia. In the chat, Oladips wrote “My brother, I don’t even know where to start from. I’ve been on it for months, but I guess I’ll be fine.

