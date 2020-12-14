Drama as hoodlums invade Kaduna security summit, disperse participants

Participants at the security summit holding at the Arewa House in Kaduna State were on Monday enveloped in fear after suspected hoodlums wielding dangerous weapons invaded the building and disrupt the programme.

As learnt, participants at the summit convened by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) scampered to safety through every means, and that some had to use the windows to escape being injured by the thugs.

The Guild gathered that the hoodlums who attacked and disrupted the summit organised to discuss recent insecurity issues in the North and proffer solutions to the menace were armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

Confirming the development, the CNG spokesperson, Abdulaziz Suleiman, said that officials of the coalition, including security guards, had to run for their lives.

Through a statement released to newsmen, Suleiman clarified that participants attacked at the summit included retired military officers, retired Police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, various women, youth and trade associations.

According to him, the sponsored armed thugs stormed the auditorium after subduing the civil guards at the gate just as the meeting was kicking off.

He added that they overturned tables, shattered glasses, attacked the guests and officials, wounding several people and smashing vehicles parked on the premises.

“It is disturbing that a battalion of armed thugs can stroll free across the streets of central Kaduna wielding dangerous weapons without the intervention of the security. Security only arrived hours after the thugs had left.”

“It is quite obvious now that some powerful forces are benefiting from the current security situation and would do everything for it to continue. We are now all the more committed to ensuring the safety and security of the North and its people,” the statement said.