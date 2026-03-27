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DR Congo to face Jamaica for FIFA W/C spot

By Felix Kuyinu

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African representatives at the FIFA intercontinental World Cup play-off, DR Congo, will face Jamaica in the semi-final of the competition for a place in this year’s FIFA World Cup.

DR Congo, chasing their first ever appearance at the mundial competition, were awaiting the winners of the previous round of the play-off round between New Caledonia and Jamaica.

Following the Raggea Boys’ 1-0 win courtesy of Bailey Cadamarteri’s first half goal on Friday, DR Congo will now face the North Americans in their quest to secure eligibility for the soccer competition.

The fixture has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at the Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico.

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