DR Congo, Rwanda sign peace deal to end 30yrs conflict

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of devastating conflict between the two neighbouring countries—a crisis that has displaced hundreds of thousands and claimed millions of lives since the 1990s.

The deal, facilitated by the United States government, is being hailed as a critical step toward peace in eastern DR Congo, where more than 100 armed groups, some reportedly backed by Rwanda, have fueled years of unrest.

The agreement calls for the “disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration” of armed groups operating in the region, and marks a breakthrough in negotiations led by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The talks also aim to unlock billions of dollars in Western investment in the mineral-rich region, which holds vast reserves of tantalum, cobalt, copper, lithium, and gold.

In addition to addressing long-standing regional instability, the agreement is expected to bolster U.S. access to critical minerals vital for technology and renewable energy industries, at a time when the U.S. and China are competing for strategic influence across Africa.

Foreign ministers from both countries met at the White House on Friday, where the deal was formally signed under the mediation of the U.S. and Qatar.

“We believe that a turning point has been reached with the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe during the ceremony.

“This is an important moment after 30 years of war,” remarked U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hosted the two foreign ministers at the Department of State in Washington for the signing.

DR Congo’s Foreign Minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, invoked the memory of millions of victims during the signing, emphasizing the need for accountability and lasting peace.

“Some wounds will heal, but they will never fully disappear. those who have suffered the most are watching. They are expecting this agreement to be respected, and we cannot fail them,” Wagner said.

Nduhungirehe also acknowledged skepticism, citing the failures of previous peace efforts.

“There is no doubt that the road ahead will not be easy. But with the continued support of the United States and other partners, we believe that a turning point has been reached,” he said.

The urgency of the peace initiative intensified earlier this year when M23 rebels seized large parts of eastern DR Congo, including the regional capital Goma, the city of Bukavu, and two strategic airports.

The renewed violence has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Following these setbacks, the Congolese government reportedly turned to the U.S. for assistance, offering access to key mineral resources in exchange for security guarantees.

Although Rwanda denies backing M23, numerous international reports suggest otherwise. Kigali maintains that its military presence in eastern Congo is solely a defensive measure against groups like the FDLR, a militia composed mostly of ethnic Hutus linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Rwanda has, in turn, accused the Congolese government of supporting the FDLR, a claim Kinshasa denies. The FDLR’s presence remains a major point of concern for Rwanda.