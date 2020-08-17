DR Congo reopens airports for international flights

As part of measures to ensure the country return to normalcy, the Democratic Republic of Congo has reopened its international airspace after international flights and travelers after a five months closure after outbreak of coronavirus.

It would be recalled that the country had earlier joined the rest of the world to stop international flights coming into the country as part of measures to mitigate the spread of the deadly respiratory.

DR Congo received passengers for its first commercial passenger international flight on Saturday with border health officials on ground taking the temperature of each passenger after a mandatory hand washing with chlorinated water.

No fewer than 200 passengers who boarded the Ethiopian Airlines plane bound for Addis Ababa made use of the freshly drawn markings on the ground to ensure social distancing protocol introduced to curb coronavirus spread.

One of the passengers, Aristotle Kabengele, stated that the time for boarding increased but it is a small price to pay for safety.

As gathered, the Ethiopian Airlines plane bound for Addis Ababa flight from Ndjili airport in Kinshasa took off, making it the very first international flight from DR Congo after disruption occasioned by a coronavirus.