DR Congo records 1000 cholera patients’ death in 7months

No fewer than 1000 people have been confirmed dead following an ongoing cholera outbreak recorded in 14 provinces in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As gathered, the people died outside treatment centres due to delayed access to medical intervention after contracting the ailments in the country.

The development has resulted in an unrest across the country as many feared that the number may be more than what was reported with health authorities recording 36,000 cases within seven months.

Medical experts linked the condition to poor sanitation alongside flooding which happened as a result of a devastating rainfall which tormented the province.

The medical coordinator assigned to treatment centres in Kinshasa, Theophile Lukembe, said that the floodwaters likely caused contamination leading to new infections.

Lukembe noted that several of the victims suffered severe vomiting, stooling, watery diarrhoea and terrible stomach ache.

”I believe the outbreak is spreading from person to person,” the medical figure said.

”Probably someone got cholera and did not go to a treatment centre right way and he or she ended up infecting others in the community. We have lost some patients here who came here severely dehydrated. Thy had lost so much fluid that rehydration was no longer effective.

”Here at the treatment, we are doing all we can to make sure we combat the situation. We have 50 beds and we treat patients until they recover.’