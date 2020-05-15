DR Congo FA declares TP Mazembe league winner, cancels football season

By News Desk

Following continued spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Congolese Football Federation has declared TP Mazembe winner of the country’s current league after topping Congo soccer table with 53 points.

TP Mazembe was announced winner after the football body canceled the country’s Ligue football season to curtail the virus spread.

After the cancellation, Mazembe and AS Vita Club will represent DR Congo in the African Champions League next season.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many countries to suspend their footballing activities as a way to stop the spread of the virus.

DR Congo becomes the fourth African country to cancel their football season after Guinea, Angola and Kenya.