DR Congo casts blame on Rwanda over embassies attacks, others

As the tension in the Democratic Republic of Congo escalates, the country has accused Rwanda of plotting to illegally occupy its territory and attempting to orchestrate a regime change.

The government said that the neighboring country’s plan followed decades of impunity and failure to hold Rwandan President Paul Kagame, accountable for violating international law.

This comment was made by DRC Foreign Minister, Thérèse Wagner, days after Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured the eastern Congolese city of Goma and threatened to continue their offensive to the capital, Kinshasa, which is 2,600km (1,600 miles) away.

Wagner, during a press briefing on Friday called for a halt to foreign aid being sent to Rwanda and sanctions to be placed on the leaders “enabling this warfare”.

She also called for Rwanda’s troops to be suspended from UN peacekeeping missions around the world.

“We have to witness a country that presents itself as a peace-bringer in other countries, be(ing) a warmonger in the Great Lakes region,” she said.

However, Rwanda’s government spokeswoman, Yolande Makolo has denied the accusation and said its troops were deployed to prevent the conflict from spilling over to its territory.

“We’re not interested in war, we’re not interested in annexation, we’re not interested in regime change,” Makolo said.

She asserted that Rwanda’s troops were securing their borders in response to “repeated violations” including fatalities from cross-border shelling.

“The DRC needs to do a better job of getting their territory in order. That is their responsibility,” she added.

A representative from the United Nation’s World Food Programme (WFP), Shelley Thakral, said that people in Goma were running out of food, clean water, and medical supplies.

“The supply chain has really been strangled at the moment if you think about land access, air access when everything is closed down,” she revealed.

According to the UN’s Refugee Agency, since the start of 2025, more than 400,000 people have been forced from their homes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the current conflict risks escalating into a broader regional war.

Last year, the global body experts revealed that Rwanda had between 3,000 and 4,000 troops operating alongside the M23 in eastern DR Congo.

In response to the increased fighting, Uganda’s army assured it would strengthen its defenses along the border with DR Congo.

Human Rights Watch also warned of escalating risks to civilians as DR Congo’s army battles the M23 rebels while accusing both sides of committing grave abuses against civilians.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), a regional bloc made up of 16 members, is holding a special meeting on Friday in Zimbabwe to discuss the situation in DR Congo.

SADC has sent peacekeeping troops, primarily from

South Africa, to DR Congo to combat armed groups like the M23 and restore peace in the mineral-rich region after decades of unrest.

Sixteen soldiers from southern African countries have been killed in clashes with the M23 around Goma in the past week.

In a war of words with his South African counterpart, Rwanda’s President Kagame said the Sadc troops were “not a peacekeeping force, and it has no place in this situation”.

The fighting has worsened the humanitarian crisis in eastern DR Congo as the M23 has captured large areas of North Kivu province.