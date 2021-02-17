DPR warns marketers against fuel hoarding, threatens sanction

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has threatened sanctions on fuel marketers caught hoarding fuel in their facilities.

DPR Director, Sarki Auwalu, gave the warning on Wednesday , in a statement by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Paul Osu.

Auwalu said the warning has become necessary based on reports received by the agency on the activities of some depot owners who had created artificial scarcity by hoarding products in some parts of the country.

According to him, the depot owners’ nefarious activities are causing Nigerians untold hardships.

He said from available records, there was product sufficiency in the country, adding that there was no need for “such practices by these groups of unpatriotic citizens”.

Auwalu said the DPR, as the licence issuers to all oil and gas facilities in Nigeria including the depots, would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any depot found wanting in this regard.