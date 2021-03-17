DPR seals two filling stations in Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said it has shut two filling stations in Lagos for allegedly hoarding and selling fuel above the approved pump price.

It was gathered that the two stations were sealed for hoarding of products and selling petrol between N162 to N165 per litre which is above the official pump price.

The DPR Lagos Zonal Operations Controller, Ayorinde Cardoso noted that the sealed petrol stations would have to pay their sanctions and would rectify their pumps to the acceptable standard before they are reopened.

Cardoso disclosed this after an inspection visit to eight filling stations located in Ikorodu Road, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and Ikeja areas of the state.

According to him, the intensification of routine surveillance by the DPR in Lagos was aimed at monitoring product price, quality, availability, pump efficiency as well as water ingress in some tanks.

“The petrol stations inspected were selling fuel between N162 to N165 per litre which was the approved price band by the government.

“Then we will come back and re-evaluate the pumps before they can be allowed to reopen,” He said.

Cardoso urged members of the public against panic buying ahead of the forthcoming Easter season, noting that there was product sufficiency in Lagos State.