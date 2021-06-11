DPR seals kerosene depot selling adulteration products in Calabar

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said it has sealed a retail kerosene depot, Chizioba Ventures, for allegedly selling adulterated products in Calabar, the capital of Cross River.

As stated, the outlet was sealed for selling illegal products, said to be dangerous products that could cause harm to members of the public patronizing the outlet.

It was gathered that the result of adulterated products does not conform to the requirements and specifications of the product.

DPR noted that the outlet, which was shut down for violating the petroleum laws, regulations, and guidelines, is located at number 65, Edgerdley Road in Calabar South.

Through a statement disclosed on Friday by the state Operations Controller of DPR, George Ene-Ita, DPR hinted that the action was to mitigate future occurrence of fire incidents in the state.

It explained that a case of fire explosion which occurred in Calabar South recently was traced to the use of adulterated kerosene.

The agency, therefore, warned wholesalers, retailers, and other customers who bought the adulterated product from the outlet against using it.

“The public should take note that the outlet is not registered by DPR, therefore they are operating illegally. DPR visited the facility, picked samples for laboratory analysis, and sealed up the outlet.

“The outcome of the analysis revealed that the product is adulterated since it flashed below room temperature.

“DPR hereby advises members of the public who had purchased this product from the said outlet to desist from using it and return same product to DPR for proper management,” The statement further said.

