BusinessEnergy

DPR seals 86 gas plants in Lagos over illegal operation

By Okorie234

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) shutdown 86 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos State in 2020 for illegal operation.

Paul Osu,DPR’s  Head, Public Affairs, DPR made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Osu said LPG (cooking gas) plants were shut down for non-compliance with international safety standards.

According to him, the plants were also operating without prerequisite approval or licence from the regulatory agency.

Osu said some of the sealed plants were operating under high tension electrical installations and other unapproved locations.

He said  the move was aimed at reducing the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents in Lagos State.

Osu said the DPR would continue to clamp down on such illegal plants while at the same time sensitising the public on the need for safe usage and distribution of gas.

