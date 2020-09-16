DPR cautions marketers against exploitation after subsidy removal

In a bid to ensure smooth transition process for Nigerians after the Federal Government put an end to subsidy regime, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned marketers against using the opportunity to exploit customers at the filling stations.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), recently announced an end to the payment of subsidy for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, in the country.

But, the DPR said that the need to ensure marketers do not hide behind the petroleum product price to exploits unsuspecting Nigerians who are still grappling with electricity tarrifs hike and that of hardship occassioned by outbreak of coronavirus.

The Operations Controller, Zamfara State DPR Field Office, Yusuf Shehu, said that although there was increase in the price of petrol at both depots and retail outlets as a result of removal of fuel subsidy, marketers should not engage in sharp practices to exploit buyers.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Gusau, Shehu said that the department would not allow customers to be cheated and that measures would be put in place to mitigate any form of exploitations.

“Marketers should desist from selling lower quantity than what they display in the pump. They must make sure that one litre is up to one litre before selling to customers. Any marketer found selling less than a litre, the department will deal with him,” the controller said.

While appealing to owners of filling stations to make sure that their pumps were working efficiently, Shehu enjoined marketers to always get their products from licensed depots in order to be sure of the quality.

“We are to ensure that there is equity between the marketers and buyers, we are also to make sure that the quality and quantity of the petroleum product is guaranteed”, Shehu said.

“Members of the public should always report to the department in case of any irregularity. In case you buy products and you doubt the quality or standard, you should report to the department,” he said.