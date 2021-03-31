DPR assures petroleum availability during easter

The Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians of an adequate supply of petroleum products before, during, and after Easter that would allow seamless celebrations across the country.

The agency said that contrary to apprehensions being harboured by Nigerians on possible fuel scarcity during the festive season, plans have been perfected to ensure steady supply of petroleum products across the country.

The DPR’s Head of Public Affairs, Paul Osu, while allaying concern over fuel scarcity in the country, said that the agency was ready to monitor filling stations’ activities during the period and ensure compliance to set standards.

Through a statement on Wednesday, Osu said that the Federal Government declared April 2 and April 5 public holidays to mark the celebration of Easter.

Osu disclosed that there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding fuels in their facilities and creating artificial scarcity of fuel.

According to him, the agency will intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity, integrity, and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

Osu also advised consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide.

The DPR spokesman reiterated the DPR’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products, especially at this season of harmattan.

“The regulatory agency would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria,” he stated.