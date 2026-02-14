DPO, three bandits die during clash in Katsina

A Divisional Police Officer and three suspected bandits have died during a gun battle in Katsina State following a coordinated security operation against armed attackers.

The Divisional Police Officer, who led a joint security team when the confrontation erupted, was identified as the CSP Muhammad-Kabir.

According to the Katsina Police command yesterday, the operation was launched after armed men reportedly attacked a rural settlement and fled with rustled livestock.

Moreover, police disclosed that three bandits were killed during the exchange, while the stolen animals were successfully recovered.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Aliyu Abubakar, said the response team moved swiftly once a distress call was received.

“The DPO mobilised his men without hesitation and coordinated with other security units to pursue the criminals,” he said in a statement yesterday night.

“The suspects were intercepted, and a gun duel followed, leading to the death of three of them.”

However, the police command acknowledged that the operation came at a heavy price. Abubakar said the DPO sustained critical gunshot injuries during the crossfire and later died.

“He paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he said. “Another officer who suffered injuries is currently receiving medical care and is responding positively.”

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, commended the joint security team for what he described as uncommon courage and professionalism under fire.

“This is a painful loss to the command and to the country,” Shehu said. “The officer demonstrated exemplary leadership and remained committed to safeguarding lives and property until his final moments.”

Furthermore, the police chief extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured residents that security operations would not be scaled back.

He maintained that intensified patrols and intelligence-driven strategies were underway to curb recurring attacks.

The incident occurred in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State, where banditry and cattle rustling have continued to disrupt rural livelihoods.

Magaje village, the affected community, has faced sporadic raids in recent months, reflecting broader security challenges across north-west Nigeria.