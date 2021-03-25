DPO, officers face disciplinary actions after harassing residents

The Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Francis Ani, alongside other officers from his division have come under storm for allegedly harassing some residents in the vicinity.

As stated, the officers who are currently facing redeployment and other possible stricter punishments, got into trouble after harassing and illegally detaining one Tunde Abass and one Kabir Mohammed at Onipanu last Friday.

It was gathered that Abass had intervened and used his phone to record while the officers were forcefully arresting Mohammed at Onipanu, and his action was said to have angered the policemen who went hard on him for daring to speak up.

Reacting to the development, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, approved the immediate redeployment of Ani, and some of his boys for the harassment and illegal detention of Abass and Mohammed.

Through a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, Odomosu also ordered that the trial of the policemen involved in the unprofessional act and that they should be punished accordingly if found guilty.

The police boss said that the decision had become imperative following the report of the investigation into the incident that had gone viral on the gross violation of Tunde’s human rights by the DPO and his boys.

“The Commissioner of Police has condemned such act of unprofessionalism and excessive use of power to send a signal to the whole world that the command will not, for whatever reason, condone such act; and to serve as deterrent to other policemen who are fond of harassing, extorting and engaging in acts of lawlessness, unprofessionalism and gross violation of poeoles human rights in the state,” the statement said.