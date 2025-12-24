Dozens worshippers injure in Borno mosque bomb explosion

A powerful explosion ripped through a crowded mosque in Borno State as worshippers bowed in evening prayers, plunging the sacred space into chaos and leaving many feared dead or seriously injured.

The blast sent terrified congregants scrambling for safety, with screams piercing the air amid falling debris and thick dust, turning a moment of devotion into one of unimaginable horror.

In videos that has now gone viral online, survivors described a scene of panic as the sudden detonation shattered the tranquility, forcing people to flee in every direction.

Many were momentarily trapped inside as others rushed back to pull the wounded from the rubble, their efforts hampered by shock and confusion.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at a mosque in the Gamboru area of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Meanwhile police sources said preliminary investigations point to an improvised explosive device (IED), though the exact cause and perpetrators remain under active probe.

Also, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As of the latest reports, the Borno State government and police had not released official casualty figures.

However, hospital sources confirmed that multiple victims were receiving treatment for injuries of varying severity, with concerns that the death toll could rise.

The blast has reignited deep fears in Maiduguri, a city long scarred by insurgency-related violence targeting civilians, markets, and places of worship. Residents are calling for stronger security measures around religious centres.

Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities have promised updates as more information becomes available.