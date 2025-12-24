Dozens worshippers injure after bomb explosion inside Borno mosque

Dozens of people were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries after an explosion ripped through a mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Wednesday evening as Muslim worshippers gathered for Maghrib prayers.

The blast occurred at about 6:10 p.m. local time at a mosque in the Gamboru Ward area, near the bustling Customs district and Gamboru Main Market.

The explosion sent terrified congregants scrambling for safety, with screams piercing the air amid falling debris and thick dust, turning a moment of devotion into a scene of horror.

In videos that have since gone viral online, survivors described scenes of panic as the sudden detonation shattered the tranquillity, forcing people to flee in all directions.

While details remain sketchy, local sources, including residents, indicated that several worshippers may have been killed or injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and as of press time, neither the Borno State Government nor the police had released official casualty figures.

However, hospital sources confirmed that multiple victims were receiving treatment for injuries of varying severity.

The explosion has reignited deep fears in Maiduguri, a city long scarred by insurgency-related violence targeting civilians, markets, and places of worship. Residents have called for stronger security measures around religious centres.