Dozens traders displaced after Lagos Taskforce pull down structures along Fagba railway

Dozens of traders and occupants of structures erected around Fagba end of the Lagos-Abeokuta rail track and it’s environs have been displaced after the State Government through its Taskforce pulled down structures identified as illegal within the axis in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area.

The exercise which kicked off in the wee hours of today was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who decried the state of decadence brought about by squatters that have constantly degraded the environment through their activities along the rail track.

As gathered, the structures were discovered to have been erected haphazardly along the rail tracks by the occupants.

Addressing pressmen after the operations, Jejeloye disclosed that demolition exercise was done in accordance with the law after the occupants were notified of their illegal stay.

“We served the squatters here an eviction notice on the 20th of June but its obvious they thought we were bluffing. They tried to put up minor resistance but they are no match for us. We will carry out our operation with minimal force and ensure that the entire shanties are removed.”

Jejeloye further disclosed that the clearing exercise would be done in phases, so as to ensure that squatters do not return and reoccupy the space.

He noted that the same method of operation utilized in Lekki shanties would also be replicated in Fagba and its environs.

“The plan of the State Government to completely reclaim the portion of roads occupied by squatter is non-negotiable. The Enforcement takes place first, followed by monitoring and then sustenance. We will ensure these sights are monitored till they are fully occupied and put to good use by the State Government”.

The Chairman attributed some of the criminal activities in Fagba/Agege axis to some miscreants who make use of the shanties by the rail way tracks as a hideout.

He disclosed that some harmful weapons and illicit drugs, belonging to some of the squatters were recovered from the shanties during the clearing exercise.

“Residents are excited seeing us clear out these structures due to the criminal haven it serves as. They have complained of pick pocketing, stealing and robbery usually perpetrated by the squatters but it is all a thing of the past now”

Jejeloye assured Lagosians that the operation would be carried out up to Pen Cinema and Isoko till serenity and safety is guaranteed. He urged them to cooperate with the State Government in ensuring that acts that could be harmful to the environment are reported to the Agency for swift action and results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

