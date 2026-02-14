Dozens traders displaced after fire razes Kano market

Dozens of Kano traders have been displaced after devastating fire tore through sections of Singa Market in the state, destroying goods and leaving a trail of economic loss in one of the city’s bustling commercial hubs.

The inferno engulfed parts of the busy market, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic among traders and shoppers. Witnesses said the flames spread rapidly through tightly packed stalls, fueled by flammable materials stored in shops.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who confirmed the inferno, disclosed that the fire disaster was reported at about 4:30 p.m., on Saturday.

To avert severe loss, the emergency responders disclosed tat it activated a coordinated multi-agency response to contain the blaze and reduce its impact.

The Director-General, Zubaida Umar, was said to have directed the Agency’s Kano Operations Office to deploy an emergency response team to the scene.

In a statement made available to newsmen, NEMA confirmed that it was working closely with the Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other critical responders to battle the fire and secure the area.

Agencies involved in the operation include the Federal Fire Service, Kano State Fire Service, Nigerian Air Force, Aspira Nigeria Limited Fire Unit, Dangote Group Fire Unit, and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

Emergency responders worked for hours to bring the situation under control. Authorities said sustained firefighting efforts significantly reduced the intensity of the blaze, with the situation gradually subsiding by evening. However, firefighters remained on ground to prevent possible re-ignition and further spread to adjoining structures.

Although no fatalities were immediately confirmed, dozens of traders were forced out of their shops as goods worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed. Many victims were seen attempting to salvage whatever remained from the charred debris.

Singa Market is a major trading hub in Kano, serving hundreds of small-scale business owners and daily customers.