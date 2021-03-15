Dozens of terrorists, four soldiers die during clashes in Borno

No fewer than four soldiers and dozens of terrorists were reported to have been killed during clashes between Nigerian Army troops, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

Aside from the deceased, scores of military officers were said to be currently on admission at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment, in the state.

Confirming the development, the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed that the deceased four officers and their injured colleagues were troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Yerima, in the statement made available to newsmen on Monday, added that during the face-off that took place around fringes of the Tumbus of Lake Chad region, gun trucks was destroyed and other weapons used by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists including a large cache of ammunition were recovered.

The director added that the combined troops of Sector 2 advanced and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harboured for replenishment and retrofitting along the axis.

He said, “The army has begun the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa – Monguno road, about 14 kilometres to their base. They sighted terrorists’ gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manoeuvre.

“In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafiya Dole, several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed.

“Unfortunately, however, one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

“Above is an on-the-spot account of the encounter between Nigerian troops and the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the Mugono area and environs.

“Members of the public are assured that the troops are on top of the situation and working assiduously to end the insurgency and terrorism in the country, in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff”.