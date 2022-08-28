Dozens of Indians become homeless after Govt. demolishes two high-rise buildings

Dozens of indians have been rendered homeless after the government demolished two high rise buildings over illegal construction.

The skyscrapers was said to have been left in a wide plume of dust debris near the capital New Delhi, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds.

Crowds were said to have watched the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped as the 103-metre (338-feet) tall towers collapsed from a controlled demolition and the dust enveloped the residential area.

The Supreme Court last year had ordered the demolition of the towers in the Noida area after a long legal battle found they violated multiple building regulations and fire safety norms.

Over 3,700 kg (8,100 pounds) of explosives were used around 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT), officials told local media. Strategically placed explosives were meant to ensure minimal damage to the area.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police said that they were assessing whether any damage had occurred.

Nearby residents said that they would check whether their properties had been damaged. Such demolitions are rare in India despite rampant illegal construction.

As gathered, Thousands had vacated their apartments near the blast site for about 10 hours, and scores of police and emergency personnel were deployed for the demolition of the towers containing 850 unoccupied apartments.

Traffic was being slowly restored and firefighters were using water sprinklers to bring the dust levels down around the Apex and Ceyane towers, which had stood on the edge of a busy highway linking India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, to the capital.

Some buildings in the vicinity were covered in white plastic sheets to protect them from debris.

