Dozens injure during Jandor supporters, hoodlums clash in Lagos

Dozens of Lagosians were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds during clashes between hoodlums and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adeniran popularly called Jandor in Surulere Local Government.

As gathered, one person was reported to have feared dead during clashes that halted commercial activities in the council, forcing many traders to abandon their wares and ran to safety.

It was learnt that the clash occurred on Friday when the PDP flagbearer, in continuation of his ward-to-ward visit stormed the council, engaging the residents on the need to cast their votes for him.

In separate videos seen, thugs in a Hilux bus with posters of the PDP governorship candidate were holding machetes and shooting sporadically.

In another video, some hoodlums believed to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) attacked Jandor’s convoy and blocked major roads in the area.

It took the intervention of policemen in the convoy who threatened to shoot before the PDP candidate’s team escaped from the area.

Although The Guild could not ascertain what transpired later before the peaceful atmosphere in the council turned rowdy and many started running to safety after gunshot sounds enveloped Aguda community.

The Spokesperson, Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the clashes, denied any death record but confirmed injuries sustained during the face-off in the community.

The PDP candidate through his campaign group, Lagos4Lagos, confirmed the clashes, blaming the hoodlums allegedly loyal to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council.

In a video posted on its official social media handle, Jandor was heard to have alleged that he was aware that the hoodlums were already planning to attack his campaign train in the council.

The PDP candidate noted that after receiving the information at about 2 am, he reached out to the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, who assured him of adequate security during his visit and after in the community.

While still laying the claims, the APC has alleged that after a thorough review of all videos obtained from the council, it was obvious that the Jandor denied Lagosians freedom of movement for several minutes.

The Spokesperson, Lagos APC, Seye Oladejo, described Jandor’s supporters as people that believe all disagreements must be solved through violence and not dialogue.

Oladejo stressed that the strategy adopted by the PDP candidate was basically to instill fears in the mind of Lagosina s so as to ensure that they stay away from the polling units during upcoming election in the state.

He, meanwhile, appealed to the Lagos Police Command, to urgently investigate what transpired at the scene, in order to get justice for families who member must have suffered deformation due to the clashes.

According to the statement, Our attention has been drawn to the reign of terror unleashed on innocent and law-abiding citizens of Lagos state by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming national elections, Jide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor in the course of his campaign in Surulere Local Government Council of the state.

“The incident left in its wake several maimed victims and three people reportedly sent to their untimely death.

We condemn in strong terms the unwarranted and unprovoked resort to violence on the citizens of the state in the name of electioneering campaign.

“Lagos cherishes it’s enviable status as the safest state in the country which has been as a result of long running and painstaking investment in security through the provision of wherewithal and incentives for security agencies.

“We view this attack as a ploy to instill fear in the hearts of voters as we count down to the elections. It’s pathetic to note that a candidate seeking to govern the state could be seen actively promoting anarchy and violence to disrupt the peace of the citizens.

“It will be recalled that the suspect has been busy in the past days crying wolves in the media as he perfected his evil plans which manifested at his rally.

“While we can imagine the untold misery and frustration that his faltering campaign might have visited on him, it ought not to result in the thirst for the blood of potential voters.

“We hereby call on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident, bring the culprits to book, and beef up security across the state with the obvious desperation of the opposition PDP in order to forestall a reoccurrence.

“We urge Lagosians to remain calm and law-abiding as the state government remains irrevocably committed to its onerous duty of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of all and sundry”.

