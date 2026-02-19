Dozens injure after UNIJOS 18-seater bus crashes in Plateau

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched an investigation into a road crash involving a University of Jos vehicle and a Sharon bus at Kwanan Randa sharp bend in Jibam, Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state FRSC Public Education Officer, Peter Longsan, confirmed the incident on Thursday, noting that it occurred earlier in the day. He explained that the crash happened in an area not directly covered by FRSC personnel, which initially delayed access to detailed information.

“The crash happened in a place ungoverned by our officers. It’s quite far from Mangu and Shendam, where our personnel are stationed, but we’ve confirmed from villagers that it occurred,” Longsan said.

He added that FRSC personnel had been deployed to the scene to gather first-hand information and verify the circumstances of the crash.

“At the moment, we don’t have details on casualties, but some people have been taken to Jos University Teaching Hospital,” he noted.

Community sources reported that several passengers were injured when the Sharon bus collided with the University of Jos 18-seater bus, which reportedly bears the inscription of the Nigerian Universities Games Association.

Eyewitness Dimka Nenrit said the university bus was traveling to Dabat in Qua’anpan Local Government Area for a burial ceremony when the accident occurred, adding that the impact was severe and left many occupants injured.

“The injured were promptly taken to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment. We thank God that no lives were lost,” Nenrit said.

The collision also caused heavy traffic congestion along the route, leaving motorists stranded for hours before community volunteers and security operatives cleared the wreckage and restored traffic flow.

Longsan further stated that the FRSC was liaising with the University of Jos for clarification and that investigations were ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the crash.